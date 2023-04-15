Eto call-up system will ease traffic movement on Lekki -Epe axis, says TTP

Trucks Transit Parks Ltd (TTP), the tech company responsible for managing truck traffic in Apapa, has said that it was to deploy Eto electronic call-up system to the newly completed Lekki Deep Seaport located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State to avert a possible repeat of Apapa traffic congestion in that axis.

According to the company, Eto electronic call-up system, which has successfully managed truck traffic in the Apapa and Tin-Can Ports, has the capacity to give relief to the residents and businesses in the Lekki axis if deployed in earnest.

Jama Onwubuariri, co-founder and managing director of Trucks Transit Parks Ltd, told BusinessDay, that the company has a team of experts who are ready to deploy the truck traffic management technology as soon as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) notifies them to start.

He said that the use of Eto in managing truck traffic in Lekki Port will be effective in easing traffic and promoting efficiency in the movement of cargo in and out of the port.

“The electronic call-up system has successfully managed truck traffic in the Apapa and Tin-Can ports, and we are ready to deploy it at the Lekki Port. Our technology, Eto has proven to be effective in easing traffic and promoting efficiency in the movement of cargo in and out of the ports. We are confident that similar success can be replicated in the Lekki Epe axis should the call-up system be introduced,” Onwubuariri said.

He further disclosed that the agreement TTP has with the Nigerian Ports Authority covers all ports in Lagos State, which will likely include Lekki Port which just started commercial operations.

“We are deeply engaging with the NPA, Lagos State Government, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate planning and arrangements. We are confident that when the electronic call-up system is implemented in the Lekki-Epe axis, the concerns over traffic gridlock which residents and businesses are currently expressing will be eradicated to the barest minimum,” he said.

On the achievement recorded on the Apapa axis, he said, the company has so far processed via the Eto call-up system about 1.3 million port-bound and non-port-bound trucks since its introduction in 2021.

Recall that Lekki Port has finally opened its doors to business as it received the first commercial vessel on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Since the coming of the first commercial vessel named GSL Alice with containers, residents of Lekki have been uneasy about the likely impact of traffic on the Lekki-Epe road that leads to the port.