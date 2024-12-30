Esther Ijewere receives ‘media impact award’ at Canada vendors’ entrepreneur Awards

Esther Ijewere, renowned Media Strategist and Founder of Women of Rubies, has been honoured with the prestigious Media Impact Award at the Canada Vendors Entrepreneur Awards. This recognition celebrates her relentless dedication to amplifying the voices of women and sharing inspiring stories from around the world.

In her acceptance speech, Esther expressed deep gratitude:

“I am profoundly honored to receive the Media Impact Award at the Canada Vendors Entrepreneur Awards. This recognition is for everyone who has given me the platform to share impactful stories about women globally.

“Thank you to Maryam Muritala and the Canada Vendors team for organising such a prestigious event and for recognising my work. I am especially grateful to Hon. Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women and Social Economic Opportunities in Canada, for the special acknowledgment. Your dedication to empowering women is truly inspiring.”

Through her platform, Women of Rubies, Esther has become a leading voice in celebrating and empowering women from diverse backgrounds. Her innovative storytelling, strategic media campaigns, and advocacy work have inspired countless individuals and created a global network of changemakers.

Beyond her media endeavours, Esther is a passionate advocate for gender equality and social justice. She leverages her platform to address pressing issues affecting women and marginalised communities, earning her widespread acclaim as a thought leader in media strategy and advocacy.

The Media Impact Award underscores her creativity, resilience, and commitment to driving meaningful change, demonstrating the transformative power of storytelling as a tool for empowerment and societal progress.

