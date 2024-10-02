Kemi Ajumobi wins as one of 25 most powerful women journalists in Nigeria

Kemi Ajumobi, editor Women’s Hub at BusinessDay, has emerged as one of 25 most powerful women in journalism by Women in Journalism Africa 2024.

Annually, Women in Journalism Africa recognises influential women journalists doing remarkable work telling African stories. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the award ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Yomi Owope, coordinator of Women in Journalism Africa, stated that the initiative began during his Master’s degree in the School of Media and Communication at the Pan-Atlantic University, as a way of impacting the media space.

“We set up a think tank on how to impact media, and when I met my project supervisor, he asked me to find a niche. It took a lot of time and many people putting in their ideas, but that was how the initiative was born. It was more of a collaborative effort,” he stated.

Speaking on the theme “Good Journalism”, Ikechukwu Obiaya, professor and dean, School of Media and Communications said it is not only about the story’s relevance but also about knowing when to publish and how to publish it.

“Technological advancements have democratised information, making what was once a one-way flow, free-flowing. Readers have been subjected to stories with bias and distortions, but people turn to journalism for the truth. Journalism should also give a sense of what is working and what isn’t. Events like this remind us what good journalism is and what it is not,” he said.

Eugenia Abu, veteran journalist, who also received an honourary award, commended the awardees and highlighted the role of women in shaping good journalism.

When asked for her view on the win, she had this to say “I am honoured and humbled by this award. For every time I receive an award, it reminds me to keep keeping on. I am grateful to God, the organisers, BusinessDay and everyone who has supported me in my career and life’s journey. My heart is filled with gratitufe.” She stated.

