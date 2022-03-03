Enugu lifts ban on tricycle operations

Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators in Enugu State on Wednesday lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for lifting the ban on their operations.

The state government imposed the ban on February 24 owing to insecurity issues allegedly involving members of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU).

State chairman of ATRTU, Benjamin Ikah, told newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday that the lifting of the ban on March 1 had eased the untold hardship its members had been going through.

“Members of the association had been full of thanks to Ugwuanyi,’’ he said.

The government lifted the ban as an outcome of a meeting held with the leaderships of tricycle, motorcycle and tipper truck unions on March 1.

The tricycle riders association’s chairman appreciated the governor for always considering the downtrodden in the society and giving hope to thousands of families.

“Ugwuanyi remains a man of peace. Someone that understands the heartbeat of his people and a friend to the downtrodden and someone that does all to protect their interests.

“The union is seriously indebted to the governor, who has continually shown that he is a friend and brother of tricycle operators in so many ways,’’ he said.

The chairman assured the governor and people of Enugu State that the tricycle association would work with relevant agencies to improve security in the state.

He noted that the union was already putting modalities in place to fish out bad elements that must have infiltrated into its membership.

“We have given our words to the governor that we will leave no stone unturned in doing this as well as ensure close collaboration with security agencies,’’ he said.