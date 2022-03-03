FG to assist 50 unemployed to own businesses in Ebonyi

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it would provide assistance for 50 unemployed graduates in Ebonyi to establish their own businesses.

Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, director-general, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) stated this during the official flag-off of Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic training in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the NDE coordinator in Ebonyi, Marcel Igboanude, said that the five-day training was captured under the Directorate’s Department of Small-Scale Enterprises (SSE).

According to him, the training sought to guide the participants in their choices of business ideas and give a solid business management training that would instil in them self-confidence in managing their chosen business venture successfully.

Read also: Police arraign Ebonyi PDP chieftain over ‘false publication’

“The targets of the programme are graduates, school leavers and artisans. It also aims to build up the confidence of first-timers to overcome business failures.

“The training will teach them the steps on how to write bankable feasibility reports as well as exposing them to available sources of funding facilities,” he explained.

Also, the director of the SSE department, Sunday Apakasa, called on beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity rather than wait for white-collar jobs.

Apakasa, represented by a staff of the department, Augustina Chilaka, said the trainees were expected to present a feasibility report at the end of the training.

One of the participants, Christiantus Alo, thanked the government for the opportunity and pledged to effectively utilise lessons from the training.