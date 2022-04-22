Entrepreneurship: Women leaders from 27 countries meet in Abuja May

Female leaders in business, government, media and entertainment along with artisans and market women from 27 countries are to converge on Abuja from May 6-7, 2022 to promote entrepreneurship, inclusion, gender diversity and to break bias women face in order to address stereotypes.

Sucex Bright, founder of Focus Africa Leading Women, organisers of the event disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Bright said at the event, every woman will be able to re-image, rebuild and reset the pathways of change to unleash the power within her while 100 leading/emerging women and men in Africa who are providing a platform for other women to excel will be given awards.

“Over the years women have contributed so much to the advancement of business, politics, and cultural transformation in our world. Since the inception of the Leading Women Conference in 2017, Focus Africa has held annual events to celebrate and honor the achievements and resilience of women across Africa, especially those who are found in villages and towns without means but yet making a huge impact in our society.

“It is our belief that awareness is important, but even more so is action. So women in organizations, in government, in business with their teams and peers must continually choose to encourage others, advocate for inclusion, and ultimately effect lasting change in our communities.

Read also: Women want gender equity, not equality – Sadiku

“The Focus Africa Leading Women conference plays a critical role in driving this change by providing the platform and by creating spaces that elevate, amplify, and empower women, our range of events inspire attendees, offering hope for a future of true gender equity.

“We have sent formal invitations to top dignitaries such as the Her Excellency Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo Wife of the Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria, National Women Leaders and Leading Business Women from other countries, Her Excellencies Wives of Governors of Kebbi, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Kogi and Bayelsa States and former first Ladies from Benue, Nassarawa, Abia State amongst others.

“Confirmed guests includes Wives of some State Governors, Political and Business leaders from Sierra Leone, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, Botswana and Niger Republic, other expected participants includes women Present and former First Ladies, Commissioners, DG of Government agencies, Women leaders from the organised private sectors and selected market leaders,” she said.

Alayingi Sylva, wife of the minister of state for petroleum, Timpriye while responding to questions from journalists said the insecurity challenges facing the country are not peculiar to Nigeria.

The former Bayelsa first lady pointed out that other countries of the world are facing an even more terrible insecurity dilemma in their various countries.

She said: “I believe that the government is doing everything that it can do to get hold of the situation. I travel a lot because of my business. Unfortunately, if you look at the security problems it is not very peculiar to Nigeria, it is all over the world.”