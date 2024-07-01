Eno pledges support for actualisation of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has assured the Federal Government of the necessary support towards the actualization of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Governor Eno, who made the declaration during a stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment of Sections 3B and 4 of the project at Ibom Hall, Uyo, reaffirmed his appreciation for the Administration of President Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for drawing development to the State.

The stakeholders’ engagement is sequel to the approval of President Bola Ahmed for the commencement of the construction of the road simultaneously from all the affected states which make up the trade and agricultural corridors of Nigeria in keeping with the Renewed Hope economic recovery plans.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a 700km road that will link Lagos State with Cross River State, through the shoreline states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ogun and Ondo.

The governor assured that the State Government would liaise with groups, communities and stakeholders towards the smooth implementation of the Akwa Ibom portion of the coastal highway.

“Let me assure you that we will cooperate with you at anytime and in whichever way you want so that we can actualize the vision of Mr. President on this costal road.

“Whatever you think we need to do to show support or talk to our young people, whether it is security, just call our attention and we will be willing to give that support. It is a commitment that I make consciously, and as you begin, we will work with you,” he assured.

The governor also used the occasion to call on the Federal Government, through the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to revisit the 13 km road project, with bridge to connect Mbo to Hope King Cemetery in Calabar which was awarded to CCECC by the Buhari Administration but has since been abandoned

On the Calabar-Itu highway, the governor said that the Federal State Government had completed the evaluation of properties on the project’s right of way, and released funds for payment of compensation.

He called on the Federal Government to expedite action to complete the road, considering its importance to the people of the two South-South states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom, and indeed the entire nation.

On the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, the governor said, “we are conducting the valuation now, and we will also be able to work and pay the compensation so that we can open up that corridor. All these things are things we are willing to do with the Federal Government to ensure that we bring the dividends of democracy to our people. We are in a hurry to work with the Senate President to ensure that we finish whatever we have to do here.”

President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio on his part, acknowledged the benefits of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway for Akwa Ibom State and thanked the President for initiating the project as well as the Minister of Works for taking steps to actualize it.

The Senate President however called on residents of the State to collaborate with the Ministry of Works to fast track the construction of the highway.

Minister of Works, David Umahi noted that out of the total span of 700km, 27Km of the Section 3b and 80Km of Section 4, totalling 107Km, fall within Akwa Ibom State boundaries, being the 4th longest portion of the entire coastal highway within a single state.

He commended Governor Eno for the peaceful and beautiful ambience in the State, particularly for his efforts in maintaining a cordial relationship with his predecessors.

He noted that for the Calabar-Itu Highway, the contractors have been given notice to mobilise to site, warning that by the end of next week, 14 days would have elapsed, and if Julius Berger and CCECC failed to mobilise to site, the contracts would be terminated.