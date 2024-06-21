Akwa Ibom commits to support Spangler market to empower entrepreneurs

The Akwa Ibom state government has committed to provide support for Spangler Market, an online platform to empower operators of small businesses to scale their operations.

Okon Eyakenyi, deputy governor of Akwa Ibom made this known during a brief meeting with Purity Abhulimhen, founder of Spangler Market earlier in the week in Uyo to discuss the role the organisation is playing in empowering entrepreneurs across the country.

Spangler Market & Vent is an online business platform that has helped numerous business owners generate substantial sales and achieve millionaire status, significantly contributing to the local and international economy.

During the brief meeting, the deputy governor acknowledged the online market platform as a powerful tool for youth and entrepreneurs.

“We are proud of the work Purity Abhulimhen has done with Spangler Market, and we recognize its significant impact on the economy,” said Eyakenyi.

“This platform has provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that foster growth and innovation,” he added.

The platform has provided a valuable resource for the people of Akwa Ibom as well as Nigeria particularly for start-ups and those who have at most times given up on their business dreams and passion.

The meeting highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting economic development and supporting local businesses.

Reacting to the accolades, Abhulimhen, expressed her gratitude to the Akwa Ibom state government, saying “I am deeply honored by the recognition and appreciation shown by the deputy governor.”

“Spangler Market has been dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in Nigeria as a whole and we are glad small business owners in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria as a whole can testify to this positive impact across their online and offline businesses,” she said.

“We are grateful for the government’s support of our mission. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of our people and foster a thriving business environment,” she added.

Spangler Market’s success is a testament to the potential of homegrown solutions to drive economic growth in Nigeria. The platform has become an integral part of the entrepreneurial landscape, and its impact will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come.