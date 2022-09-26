Emulate Makinde, construct Osun’s parts of Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo road- Monarch tells Oyetola

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun West Senatorial District, has urged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to undertake Osun State’s parts of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Oyo State to jointly construct Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo highway, the road that connects Ibadan and Osogbo, state capitals of Oyo and Osun, respectively.

BusinessDay recalls that Oyo and Osun State Governments had before the Osun State governorship poll held on July 16, agreed to jointly rehabilitate and reconstruct the road from Ibadan interchange to Ogunremako Junction, Lalupon, Iwo down to Osogbo, Osun State Capital and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday approved Oyo State’s parts for immediate reconstruction.

But, the insinuations currently obtainable from the residents of Osun State show that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola may not fulfil its parts of the agreement since new Government, which will be led by Ademola Adeleke’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will be sworn-in in November 27.

This prompts Oluwo to ask Governor Oyetola not to consider limited days of his Administration, but should undertake his own parts of the agreement, saying that the socio-economic growth and development as well as people’s interests should be greatly considered in taking such a decision and not the political considerations.

Read also: Osun 2022: Osogbo monarch curses political thugs ahead of governorship election

Oba Akanbi, the Paramount Ruler of Iwo, Osun who spoke to journalists through Alli Ibrahim, his Press Secretary, asked Governor Oyetola to commence reconstruction of Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan without further delay, explained that the neglects of the road had done a lot of economic harms to the Iwo City and the State as the road will re-awake commercial, bilateral and socio-cultural relationship between Osun and Oyo States.

“Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road is the economic lifewire of Osun State and in particular, Osun West Senatorial District in terms of road networks. That is the only straight road connecting Lagos and Ibadan with Osun State. Its economic advantages to Nigeria and the Geo-political zone are enormous.

“While I commend the government Osun and Oyo States for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval, I appeal to Osun State government to wait no more. The two (Makinde and Oyetola) are wonderful governors whose performances are enviable. They have set a pace for other leaders to follow, that party affiliation should be set aside when development is involved. I urge politicians in every state to emulate these wonderful personalities.

“Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road will be instrumental to strengthening the commercial and economic relationship of Osun with many states. Osun Patriots should look beyond politics. We should stop politicising development. Many traders are avoiding Osun State because they have no alternative than the deplorable Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road. Now, that it has been approved, Osun government should wait no more.

“Every bad road is criminals’ hideout. The status of the road is causing a lot of accidents. I know the time has come for people to smile on this road. The Government should be fast. I’m eager to see my people smiling. Oyetola, put a smile on our faces,” the Oluwo said.