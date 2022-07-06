Osun 2022: Osogbo monarch curses political thugs ahead of governorship election

Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, the Ataoja of Osogbo, has warned thugs who were hired by politicians to launch attacks across the state ahead of the July 16, 2022 governorship election to desist or face the wrath of the gods.

The monarch in a video clip was seen cursing those intending to foment trouble in the state, just as he warned them to desist or face the wrath of the gods.

Oba Olanipekun made the remarks when the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke visited his Palace to seek royal blessings ahead of the poll.

It was gathered that Adeleke had informed the monarch that some thugs attacked his supporters on their way to the Palace on Tuesday.

Reacting, the monarch specifically warned the chairman of Olorunda local government chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kazeem Oyewale, also known as Asiri Eniba, against orchestrating violence in the town.

Oba Olanipekun accused Oyewale, who is also one of his chiefs, of causing havoc in Osogbo and rain curses on the transporter and others.

“I want to say it emphatically that anyone who disturbs the peace of Osogbo land won’t know peace. Anyone who wants to destroy this land won’t know peace. Go and tell them and let Asiri Eniba know that I won’t tolerate distruption of peace in my domain.

“Not that you have bagged Chieftaincy title of Ataoja, you will now be acting with impunity, I will take action to prevent violence in Osogbo.

“Oyetola and APC came to the Palace, PDP did not disturb nor waylay them, be careful, I want you to know that it is the PDP that installed me as a king.”

In his remarks during the visit, the PDP governorship candidate said that his mandate was stolen in 2018 by Governor Oyetola and vowed to resist a repeat of such move in the coming election.