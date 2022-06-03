Emmanuel denies making unsavoury remarks against PDP presidential aspirants

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reacted to the uncomplimentary remarks attributed to him on some social media platforms, saying he never described any of his co-Presidential aspirants in the just concluded national party primaries as “talkative.”

He has called on security agencies to clamp down on those who perpetrated the mischief and falsehood using the social media.

Speaking in Uyo, the state capital, he said: “It is all lies and I stand here to reaffirm again that I didn’t make such a statement.

“It is not in my character to make such a statement and I want to believe that the law enforcement agencies will look into this, because if this is not put to check, malicious people will cause a whole lot of problem.”

He said such acts of falsehood should not be tolerated, and insisted that politics should not degenerate into character-assassination for selfish desires.

“Let me thank those who don’t believe such report, you look at the character of people and you can deduce what they can say and what they can’t say.

“Somebody just goes and tweets such falsehood, and it confirms what the Bible says that the heart of man is desperately wicked. There are people that are like that and if you want to see such mischief, come into politics,” he explained.

Udom had earlier after the Presidential Primary election called on PDP faithful to join hands to support the Presidential candidate of the party to victory.

Later that evening, the social media was awash with allegations that he made uncomplimentary remarks about other aspirants in the race for the Aso Rock plum job, which he has debunked.