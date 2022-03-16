Emir to turban Alimi as 2nd Mutawali of Ilorin

Mohammed Alimi Abdulrazaq, a legal luminary will on Friday, March 18, be turbaned as the second Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Yusuf Lawal, the chairman of the turban committee disclosed this known at a press conference to announce activities lined up for the prestigious event.

According to him, Alimi was carefully selected owing to his pedigree and sterling qualities, adding also that the position being given him is a call to service and community development.

He assured that Alimi, who had served in different capacities in the country, will live up to the expectations of the people, and impact the society positively.

Speaking on the roles expected of Mutawali, Lawal noted that he would be saddled with the responsibilities of uplifting the dignity of the community and individuals, bringing peace and unity, taking care of the treasure of the community among others.

While appreciating the Emir for the honour bestowed on Alimi and his family, he urged the residents of the state to be law-abiding and maintain the peace during the event proper.

The turbaning ceremony will take place at the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin and will be followed by Jumat service at the Ilorin Central Mosque.

The newly appointed Mutawali is the elder brother of the Kwara State governor, Andulrahman Abdulrazaq, and succeeds his late father, A.G.F. Abdulrazaq, the first Mutawali, who recently passed on.

Alimi is the chairman, board of directors, Forte Upstream Services Limited. He is also the managing partner, House of Laws (Advocates and Solicitors) with offices in Lagos and Abuja, as well as being the founder and chairman of the Bridge House College, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He is a graduate of law from the Ahmadu Bello University of Zaria, Nigeria and also an alumnus of the University of Hull, UK from where he obtained L.L.M and Ph.D. degrees. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria and an elected member of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London.