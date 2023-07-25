Emefiele: Concerned lawyers ask for the resignation of DSS director-general

Ahmed Tijani Yusuf, representing lawyers for the defence of democracy and human rights, addressed the media after the court ruling of the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, asking for the resignation of the DSS director-general, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for the inhumane treatment of the suspended governor.

In a puzzling turn of events, more than one hour has passed since the Federal High Court granted bail to suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele, yet he remains unseen. The atmosphere outside the court has grown tense as over 10 DSS operatives loom around the premises.

Despite attempts by BusinessDay to uncover the implications of Emefiele’s delay, lawyers at the scene declined to comment. One of the concerned lawyers, Ahmed Tijani Yusuf, representing the defence of democracy and human rights, addressed the media after the court ruling.

It was revealed that Emefiele had been granted bail but ordered to stay in a correction centre. However, the DSS appears unwilling to leave, seemingly waiting for Emefiele to emerge, raising suspicions of a potential rearrest.

The situation has left everyone on edge, with questions about the reasons behind the DSS’s lingering presence and Emefiele’s continued absence. As the mystery deepens, the nation awaits further updates on this dramatic legal saga.