Electricity customers wrongly billed at new rate to get refund – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said all customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than April 11, 2024.

The directive to the distribution companies (DisCos) comes days after the regulator approved a more than threefold increase in the tariff charged to customers receiving at least 20 hours of electricity supply daily. The new tariff of N225 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up from N68, has been greeted with wide criticism.

The regulator, in a statement on Saturday, directed all DisCos to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers.

“All DisCos shall ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for post-paid customers on their networks,” NERC said.

The DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

“All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers,” the commission said.

It said it would monitor compliance with the requirements and continue to provide support to all stakeholders as required.