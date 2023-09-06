Election tribunal dismisses PDP’s allegations of forgery against Tinubu

The election tribunal has dismissed allegations of forgery and conviction against President Bola Tinubu by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

On Tuesday, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had failed to provide evidence to support their claims.

The court also struck out some paragraphs of the petition in which the PDP accused Kogi State Governor and a local government chairman of electoral irregularities.

The ruling is a significant boost for Tinubu, whom the allegations have dogged since he emerged as the APC candidate in June.

The PDP had argued that Tinubu was ineligible to run for president because he did not have the requisite educational qualifications and had been convicted of fraud in the United States.

However, the court found that the PDP had not provided evidence to support these claims.