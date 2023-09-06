Labour party rejects tribunal judgement, to announce next move

The Labour Party has rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which dismissed their petitions against President Tinubu.

The tribunal said the petition was “clearly based on rhetoric” and that the petitioners failed to provide evidence to support their claims.

In a statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party was “dismayed and perplexed” by the ruling, which he said “did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.”

Ifoh said the party would not relent until “the people will prevail” and would “consult with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgment is available” to decide on its next course of action.

The Labour Party’s rejection of the ruling is the latest development in a long-running political battle between Tinubu and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi. Obi has repeatedly accused Tinubu of electoral fraud and vowed to challenge the election results in court.

The outcome of the court case is likely to have a significant impact on the political landscape in Nigeria.