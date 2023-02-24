Election: FG orders total closure of land borders

The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all land borders ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Isah Jere said this in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Tony Akuneme on Thursday in Abuja.

Jere said that all land borders were to be effectively closed from 12 midnight on Saturday to 12 midnight on Sunday February 26.

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” he said.