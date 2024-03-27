Eko DisCo appoints Rekhiat Momoh as acting CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has appointed Rekhiat Momoh as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from March 26, 2024.

This announcement was made through a press statement by EKEDC, and is sequel to the removal of Tinuade Sanda as the previous managing director/chief executive officer.

According to the statement, Momoh has been in the power sector for 31 years. It also states that she has advanced through the ranks, having worked for NEPA, PHCN, and now Eko Disco. During her career, she has won multiple medals, commendations, and excellence awards.

The statement read, ‘’We wish to inform the general public that Mrs Rekhiat Momoh has today 26th March, 2024 assumed the role of Acting CEO of Eko Disco

‘’This follows the redeployment of our erstwhile MD/CEO Mrs Tinuade Sanda back to WPG Ltd, the core investor who seconded her to Eko Disco.

“Momoh has been in the power sector for more than 31 meritorious years. She has risen through the ranks in the power sector from the days of NEPA, PHCN and now Eko Disco, receiving several excellence awards, commendations and medals along the way.”

‘’A marketer by training, she has an MBA from Lagos State University. She’s a fellow of several organisations including Nigeria Institute of Management, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and several others. She has attended several leadership and management courses and training programmes both locally and internationally,” it added.

EKEDC also said, ‘’We have great confidence in her ability to perform this role effectively and take the company to greater heights.’’