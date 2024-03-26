Eko DisCo removes Tinuade Sanda as managing director

Tinuade Sanda, managing director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has been relieved of her appointment with immediate effect.

This is according to a letter signed by signed by Dere Otubu, the chairman of the DisCo.

In the letter dated March 21, 2024, titled Implementation of NERC directive on seconded staff, addressed to Sanda, it stated that the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the EKEDC to ensure that all staff working for the utility are employed directly by the utility and are bound by applicable service conditions that are applicable to the employees of the utility and paid through the utility’s payroll.

In the letter, Otubu emphasised that the EKEDC was compelled to adhere to this directive in accordance with the authority vested in NERC by the Electricity Act of 2023.

“In compliance to the above directive, all seconded staff of WPG Ltd are being released by EKEDC and returned to WPG Ltd,” the letter stated. “You are hereby relieved of your role, office, and position at EKEDC, effective immediately, and returned to your employer, WPG Ltd.

According to the letter, Sanda was further directed to hand over to the highest-ranking staff of EKEDC under her.

“We hereby record our appreciation of your valuable services and contribution to the growth and success achieved by EKEDC over the years as a seconded staff from WPG.”