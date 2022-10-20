Ekiti confirms speaker’s death, says he died of cardiac arrest

The Ekiti State Government has confirmed the death of the speaker of the House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, the speaker died of cardiac arrest.

Recall that Afuye, who represents Ikere constituency 1, died on Wednesday around 6pm at the age of 66, after a brief illness.

It was gathered that Afuye was rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti in the early hours of Wednesday after developing complications over undisclosed ailment.

But Afuye, a lawyer, was said to have died after attempts by medical doctors to save his life failed.

Oyebode said, “The Government of Ekiti State regrets to announce the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye.

“Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”