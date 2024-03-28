Nigerian Army declares eight wanted over soldiers killed in the delta

In a move to apprehend those responsible for the recent attack in Delta state, the Nigerian Army on Thursday declared eight individuals wanted. The soldiers were killed in the Okuama community.

The announcement was made via the Nigerian Army’s official social media channels.

The individuals sought by the Army include seven men and one woman. They are:

Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono

Prof Ekpekpo Arthur

Andaowei Dennis Bakriki

Igoli Ebi (female)

Akata Malawa David

Sinclear Oliki

Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe

Reuben Baru

The Nigerian Army is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted individuals to come forward through appropriate channels.

Nigerian Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, while speaking during the during the burial ceremony for 17 military personnel killed in Delta State highlighted the devastating human cost beyond the fallen soldiers.

“The Okuama killings leave behind 21 orphaned children and 10 widows, with the tragic situation of three expecting mothers in their fourth, fifth, and eighth months of pregnancy,” he said.

He emphasized the betrayal felt by the fallen soldiers’ sacrifice. “It is a profound sadness that those they swore to protect became responsible for their deaths,” he stated.

General Lagbaja offered unwavering support to the bereaved families. “The Nigerian Army and the nation stand with them during this difficult time,” he declared. “We will ensure they are not left to cope alone. All efforts will be made to provide them with the necessary support and preserve the memories of their loved ones.”