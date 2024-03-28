21 Orphans, 10 Widows: Army Chief laments devastating impact of Delta killings

Nigerian Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, while speaking during the during the burial ceremony for 17 military personnel killed in Delta State highlighted the devastating human cost beyond the fallen soldiers.

“The Okuama killings leave behind 21 orphaned children and 10 widows, with the tragic situation of three expecting mothers in their fourth, fifth, and eighth months of pregnancy,” he said.

He emphasized the betrayal felt by the fallen soldiers’ sacrifice. “It is a profound sadness that those they swore to protect became responsible for their deaths,” he stated.

General Lagbaja offered unwavering support to the bereaved families. “The Nigerian Army and the nation stand with them during this difficult time,” he declared. “We will ensure they are not left to cope alone. All efforts will be made to provide them with the necessary support and preserve the memories of their loved ones.”

The Army Chief vowed to persevere in the face of adversity. “This incident will not deter us from fulfilling our constitutional duties,” he asserted. “The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

General Lagbaja outlined the ongoing investigation. “President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has directed the Nigerian Army, alongside sister services and security agencies, to apprehend those responsible for the Okuama murders,” he relayed. “We are committed to recovering all service weapons and personal belongings taken from the slain troops.”

He emphasized the importance of public cooperation. “The Nigerian Army seeks the assistance of all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly in Delta State, to ensure a swift and successful conclusion to our search and recovery operations,” he concluded.