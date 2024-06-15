Eid-el- Kabir: Tinubu charges Muslims on importance of sacrifice

Ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir, on Sunday, President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians on the importance of imbibing the spirit of sacrifice which the celebration depicts.

In his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, the President said he shares the joy of the moment with the Muslim Ummah on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

The President while congratulating the Muslim faithful, prayed that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

President Tinubu charged Nigerians to “reflect on the essence of the occasion, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation”

Tinubu who assured Nigerians that his administration is “prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.”, also emphasized the need for more “sacrifice and duty”, which he says ” are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.

The President, therefore, called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

Tinubu while also acknowledging the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past year of his administration, added that the sacrifice ” has set the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development,”

President Tinubu affirmed that the “sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors”.