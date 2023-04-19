Eid-El-Fitr: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The federal government has declared Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24 public holidays to celebrate Eid el-Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration Wednesday on behalf of the Federal Government and congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement signed by Dr Shuaib Belgore, Permanent Secretary, Aregbesola called on all Muslims to imbibe and practise the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,” he advised

Aregbesola said that the President, Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to a peaceful transition of government following successful elections. He assured of the government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

The Minister commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country.

He urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility. He admonished Nigerians also to report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application.

Aregbesola wished all Muslims a happy Eid il-Fitr celebration and prayed “that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with you all. Ameen.”