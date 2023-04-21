Eid-el-Fitr: Betara greets Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima, Muslim faithful

Aliyu Betara, a frontline aspirant for the position of the Speaker in the 10th Assembly, has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari; President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

Betara who is the chairman, House of Representatives committee on Appropriations, in a statement issued to commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, also enjoined all Muslim faithful to sustain the good deeds exhibited during the holy month and continue to practice the teachings of prophet Muhammad (S. A. W).

While noting that Ramadan has taught all faithful on how to live a selfless and Godly life, the lawmaker representing

Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno state underscored the need for peaceful co-existence and the unity of Nigeria.

Read also: Benue governor-elect unveils 29-member transition committee

Betara also prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, calling on all Nigerians to join hands in nation building.

“I wish to enjoin all Muslim Faithful to moderate during the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr and continue to extend love to one another, especially the less-privileged in our Society,” he said.

“We should also sustain virtues of

self-discipline, sacrifice and compassion to fellow Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or race.

“I wish to enjoin all Nigerian Citizens to pray Almighty Allah to continue to guide and lead our leaders aright in the journey of nation building.”