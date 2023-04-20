Benue governor-elect unveils 29-member transition committee

Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, Benue governor-elect, has constituted a 29-member transition committee toward a smooth takeover on May 29.

This is contained in a statement signed by Tersoo Kulah, the governor-elect’s director of communications, Thursday in Makurdi.

Kulah said that the committee was to collaborate with the state government transition committee to ensure a seamless handover of power.

“The committee has a former state Head of Service, Chief Mike Iordye as its chairman, while Dan Ashiekaa is to serve as secretary,” Kulah’s statement said.

“Other members are Prof. John Enyi, Prof. Steve Ugbah, Mr Hinga Biem, Dr Moses Tule, Mr Samuel Agule, Mr Paul Biam, Mr Moses Atagher and Dr Emmanuel Atser among others. ”

Kula said that the committee would be inaugurated on Friday in Makurdi.