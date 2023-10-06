EGO Foundation empower market women on financial literacy

In its ongoing mission to empower women entrepreneurs, the Enterprise, Growth & Opportunities (EGO) Foundation recently conducted an initiative called Project SheEnabled in Mushin market, Lagos state.

Over 250 women were educated on the importance of maintaining written or computerised records of their sales and stock. Toluwase Olaniyan, the Executive Director of EGO Foundation, emphasised this critical aspect of business management.

During the training, EGO Foundation’s team lead, members, and volunteers distributed multilingual pamphlets titled “Bookkeeping Made Easy.” These pamphlets aim to help businesswomen keep track of their sales and stock more effectively. Many of these women previously stored such crucial information solely in their heads, which could pose challenges when seeking funds to grow their businesses.

Also, Oladapo Folorunsho, a representative from Access Bank, engaged the women in discussions on how proper record-keeping could help them secure grants and loans to boost their businesses.

One of the highlights of the event was the distribution of five Point of Sale (POS) machines. This gesture aimed to streamline business transactions, enhance digital literacy and financial inclusion among the women entrepreneurs.

Also at the occasion, Isinguzo Uzoma, a radio presenter delivered an extensive talk on women’s empowerment and shared valuable insights to help women excel in a competitive market.

The event concluded with Oreoluwa Ashabi Taiwo, an entrepreneur receiving a cash prize for her participation and versatility during the in-house session. Additionally, palliatives were distributed to market women to relieve the economic impact on the local population.