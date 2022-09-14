Egbin Power appoints Mokhtar Bounour as new CEO

Egbin Power Plc, a subsidiary of Sahara Power Group has appointed Mokhtar Bounour as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to a statement by the firm.

The company said his appointment will accelerate Egbin’s ongoing transformation and propel the company’s energy mix transition towards enhanced environmental sustainability.

Egbin Power is the foremost privately run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa that powers over 20 million homes and businesses.

According to the statement, Egbin’s turnaround has trebled from a generation threshold of about 300 megawatts (MW) when it was acquired in 2013 to almost 1000 MW, following fresh investment in overhauls, technology, and human capital.

It said, “The company has also achieved 670,000kg of CO2 emission eliminated by reducing fossil energy consumption, 14.1 percent reduction in Energy Intensity of electrical energy, and over 1000 trees planted to safeguard the environment.”

Kola Adesina, group managing director, Sahara Group said, “With an installed capacity of 1320MW, our plan is to expand Egbin’s capacity using a mix of alternative clean energy sources.

“We are delighted to have Mokhtar join us to sustain our continuing transformation programme and our commitment to bringing more energy to live responsibly.”

Adesina added that Bounour would also lead plant optimisation strategies and spearhead the company’s Emissions Reduction and Resource Efficiency targets.

Speaking on his appointment, Bounour said he was delighted at the opportunity to steer the future of the iconic African power plant.

He noted that his interactions with the company indicate that the future holds a firm promise of unparalleled growth and sustained world-class performance in Egbin.

Bounour holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, a Masters Degree in Management and Leadership, Business Administration, and International Relations, the statement revealed.

It said, “He has worked in Europe for the better part of his career, and prior to joining Egbin Power Plc, Bounour led Fertiberia Spain as CEO of Fertial and thereafter, became Business Development Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey.

“With 24 years of experience across Africa, Europe, and the Middle-East, Bounour has led multi-functional teams in EPC construction, Operations and Maintenance, Power generation, and Fertilizers plants.”

According to the statement, he is multilingual, being fluent in French, English, and Spanish – an attribute that is expected to further propel diversity at Egbin Power which has employees from different nationalities.

In addition, his experience cuts across setting strategic direction for revamping, rehabilitation, and management of change, contracts management, formulation, integration, and auditing with the implementation of effective customer coordination.

Others include sales, business development projects, engineering and turnover acceptance policies, procedures and systems management for organizations.

In addition, the statement stated that Egbin’s clean energy commitment manifests in several decarbonising projects, including enabling its employees to contribute to carbon-emission reduction

“This is through daily commuting on the company’s electric buggies, bicycles, and scooters, leaving employees healthier and the environment cleaner,” it said.