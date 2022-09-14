Heritage Bank appoints Akinola George-Taylor as acting managing director

Following the receipt of the approval of the board of directors of Heritage Bank and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the bank is poised for its next phase of transformation.

The bank on Monday announced the appointment of George-Taylor as the acting managing director, who will be overseeing all Heritage’s banking operations across Nigeria. He will take over from Ifie Sekibo who has served his 10 years tenure at the bank.

As an experienced banker with over two decades working in the banking and financial services sector, Akinola George-Taylor has a proven track record in managing multi-billion Naira operations. He started his banking career in 1993 with GTBank where George-Taylor rose to the position of executive director in charge of the public sector group, Abuja and North Central. Whilst at the bank, he has held various positions in different business sectors.

He was also the managing director of GTBank in Sierra Leone between 2005 and 2009. In addition to George-Taylor’s appointment as acting managing director, Osepiribo Ben-Willie and George Oko-Oboh were also announced executive directors.

Osepiribo Ben-Willie is an accomplished banker with over two decades experience of which she has been leading business transformation initiatives at various levels within the financial service space. Ben-Willie is currently the Directorate Head South-South, South-East and private wealth management team in Heritage Bank Plc. She has worked in the following banking institutions Credite Bank Nigeria Limited, Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank and Stanbic IBTC.

George Oko-Oboh currently heads the Abuja and North directorate business of Heritage Bank Plc where he plays a pivotal role in the business growth and daily operations of all businesses and transactions as it relates to his area of supervision. Oko-Oboh is an accomplished financial services professional with over two decades of banking experience functioning in various leading business roles spanning Retail, SME, Commercial, Public Sector, Collections, Funding Advisory and Corporate Negotiations.

The newly appointed acting managing director and his team of executive directors commenced their respective tenors on Monday 12th September 2022.