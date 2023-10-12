EFCC retrieves N27bn, $19m, initiates probe of former governors, ministers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has successfully recovered a total of N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33 from three separate money laundering cases. The agency said it remains committed to further efforts in retrieving additional illicit funds.

Additionally, the EFCC has disclosed its intention to release details of ongoing investigations into former governors, ex-ministers, and numerous government officials nationwide, following multiple petitions received.

Notably, the agency is actively investigating substantial procurement fraud cases involving officials from the Federal Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s spokesperson, announced these developments during a media interaction with select journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, representing the EFCC’s acting chairman, Abdukarim Chukkol.

The anti-corruption agency said that it has taken possession of various properties in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, and Cross River states, all of which are believed to be proceeds of diverted funds intended for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects, routed through various Bureau de Change operators.

Read also:Alleged fraudsters say Skales is their mentor; EFCC

“In three different cases, the commission has recovered N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33. While ongoing recovery is being made, the commission’s works are progressing in line with our mandate as prevention initiatives, risk assessments, and recovery efforts are being intensified.

“Petitions were received in respect of several public officials, some of them former governors, some former ministers, and some ministry officials, and investigations are ongoing on those petitions; however, details of their involvements and our investigations will soon be made public.

“Also, investigations are ongoing in respect of monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and Agriculture; procurement fraud actually. Funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects are diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators. For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered. The houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River States,” Oyewale said.