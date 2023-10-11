Alleged fraudsters say Skales is their mentor – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials on Tuesday said that suspected fraudsters arrested

at the Lagos residence of Nigerian musician Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, admitted that the singer is their tutor

Skales said men from the agency used a hammer to break through his rear door as part of a routine check at night.

However, a statement on the official EFCC X page said that the suspected online fraudsters were arrested at the musician’s home.

The two suspects, Udemba Chukwuemeka (also known as Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (also known as Jamal), who are allegedly involved in a dating fraud, described Skales as their mentor, according to the anti-graft agency.

EFCC said, “Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.

“The suspects, Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician, John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales).

“The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their” mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for a few months. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”