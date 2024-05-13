Nasarawa state to showcase investment opportunities at second summit, ready for economic leap

Nasarawa State, the gem of North Central Nigeria and the country’s home of solid minerals, is gearing up for its highly anticipated second Investment Summit, scheduled to take place on May 15-16, 2024, in Lafia, the state capital.

The event, themed “The Industrial Renaissance,” promises to be a groundbreaking gathering that will showcase the state’s vast natural resources and potential and aims to attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) from around the world.

As the second-largest state in Nigeria’s North Central region, Nasarawa State is strategically positioned for economic growth. With a total land area of 26,875.59 square kilometers and a population of approximately 2.5 million people, the state is blessed with an impressive array of natural resources, including limestone, iron ore, crude oil, natural gas, gold, and gemstones.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, a visionary leader, has expressed his excitement about the prospects of the summit, which he believes will usher in an industrial renaissance in the state.

“We are committed to creating a favorable business environment that will attract investors and drive economic growth,” he said.

According to Governor Abdullahi Sule, the summit aims to build on the success of the inaugural edition held in 2022 which opened up the state to the world and paved the way for investment opportunities.

He added that this year’s event will focus on public-private partnerships, capacity building, and infrastructure development, with a strong emphasis on leveraging the state’s industrial, agricultural, mining and oil and gas potential.

The summit which will provide a platform for investors, policymakers, and stakeholders to come together and explore opportunities for economic growth and development will feature a lineup of seasoned speakers, robust discussions, and partnerships in oil and gas exploration with the state poised to become one of Nigeria’s leading oil-producing states.

With its day 2 as an Energy Business Roundtable which will focus on robust discussions around the oil and gas potentials of the State, the launch of the Nasarawa State Gas Strategy, and partnerships in oil and gas exploration in the state.

A deal room is a prominent feature of the event, designed to showcase bankable projects and profitable investment opportunities. The projects being offered are strategically aligned with both the state’s and the nation’s economy. They comprise the Nasarawa State University Student On-campus Accommodation Project, the development of the 10 hectares Technology Hub in the Nasarawa Technology Village Project, the Gudi Industrial and Logistics Park, the Nasarawa State Infrastructure Fund, the Nasarawa Meter Manufacturing Plant, the Abuja-Gudi Railway Project and Lithium and Gold Mining Licenses among others.

Part of activities leading to the event is the launch of Nigeria’s first and largest Lithium Processing Plant. The plant was commissioned by President Bola Tinubu in Kama Otto community of Nasarawa local government area of the state on Friday, represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio. The landmark project is expected to revolutionize the state’s mining sector and create new opportunities for economic growth.

As the countdown begins to the second Investment Summit 2024, Nasarawa State is bracing itself for an economic boom that will transform the state and create new opportunities for its citizens. With its rich natural resources, favorable business environment, and commitment to economic growth, Nasarawa State is poised to become a hub for investment and economic development in Nigeria.

The state government has put in place various measures to ensure the success of the event, including infrastructure upgrades, security arrangements, and logistical support. A dedicated team has also been established to handle investor inquiries and facilitate the investment process.

The expected outcomes of the summit include enhanced investment opportunities, strengthened public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, and knowledge exchange and capacity building. With the stage set for the second Investment Summit, Nasarawa State is ready to shine and take its rightful place as a leading economic hub in Nigeria.