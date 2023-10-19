EFCC quizzes Oyo kingmakers: Bribery allegations or palace politics?

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed Oyo kingmakers over bribery allegations in the selection process for the next Alaafin of Oyo.

The stool of the Alaafin, the traditional ruler of the Yoruba kingdom of Oyo, has been vacant since the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in April last year. The selection process has been embroiled in a crisis, with factions of the kingmakers supporting different candidates.

According to PUNCH, a credible source in the EFCC identified the kingmakers invited for questioning as the Basorun of Oyo town, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola; the Agbaakin of Oyo town, High Chief Asimiyu Atanda; the Samu of Oyo town, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale; the Lagunna of Oyo town, High Wakilu Oyedepo; and the Akinniku of Oyo town.

Read also Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman, two others

The source said the petitioner alleged that the kingmakers collected bribes running into millions of naira to favour a particular candidate.

Investigations revealed that only Oloye Agbaakin and Oloye Samu honored the EFCC invitation, while Basorun, Lagunna, and Akinniku were absent.

Those present were said to be accompanied by their lawyers and were asked to write a statement in defence of the allegation as stated in the petition before they were released.

The kingmakers have been factionalised in the choice of the next Alaafin.

The EFCC is investigating the bribery allegations in the selection process, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.