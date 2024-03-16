EFCC names Yahaya Bello in charges filed before he became governor

On Thursday, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, amended charges were filed against Alli Bello and Daudu Suleiman, including the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claiming they diverted approximately N100 billion from the state government in September 2015, before Bello became governor.

Alli Bello, the chief of staff to the Kogi State governor, and Dauda Suleman denied the fraud allegations in the amended charges at their arraignment.

Justice James Kolawole Omotoso took their plea.

Both Alli Bello and Suleman denied the allegations in the 17 counts amended charges.

Yahaya Bello, through his counsel A.M. Aliyu, objected to the reading of the amended charges, citing non-compliance with Section 218 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 by the EFCC.

Rotimi Oyedepo, representing the EFCC, countered the objection, noting the court’s endorsement of the amendment.

Omotoso ruled to proceed with the reading of the amended charges, emphasising the order for accelerated hearing and deferral of objections.

The first count accused Yahaya Adoza Bello, Alli Bello, and Dauda Suleman of converting N80,246,470,089 to personal use in September 2015, violating section 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

Additional charges claimed Alli Bello and Dauda Suleman concealed funds with Rabiu Musa Tafada, a Bureau De Change operator.

Upon Alli Bello’s counsel’s request, Omotoso allowed the recall of EFCC witness Edward Fanada for cross-examination.

The judge also ordered that Alli Bello and Dauda Suleman maintain their existing bail conditions.