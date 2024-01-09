National Assembly members congratulate Yahaya Bello, pledge unwavering support

On Tuesday, members of the National Assembly from Kogi State visited Governor Yahaya Bello to extend congratulations for the peaceful and credible November 11 governorship election.

The senators and House of Representatives members praised the All Progressives Congress’ success and Usman Ododo’s emergence as governor-elect.

They emphasised that both local and international observers deemed the November election as peaceful, credible, and fair. Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, representing Kogi East Senatorial District, commended Governor Bello’s leadership for contributing to the resounding victory. He pledged unwavering support from the Assembly members to both the governor and the governor-elect.

Senator Sunday Karimi praised the governor’s astuteness and urged magnanimity in moving past election challenges to expand the APC’s influence in Kogi State.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi Halims, hailed Governor Bello’s wise leadership and vowed to work towards unifying APC members in his constituency and throughout the Kogi East Senatorial District.

In their statements, Hon. AbdulRahim Danga, representing Okehi/Adavi Federal Constituency under the People’s Democratic Party, and Arc Salman Idris of the ADC, representing Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency, lauded Governor Bello for his fair and democratic conduct during their respective elections.

They showered accolades on the governor for his generous spirit, political acumen, and fairness, acknowledging him as a fair player in the political landscape.

They highlighted that despite having the means to impede their chances of victory, Governor Bello, as a Democrat, allowed the electoral processes to proceed without intimidation against opposition parties.

Governor Bello warmly welcomed the lawmakers, praising their contributions to the success of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

He stressed the significance of genuineness, truthfulness, and dedication, urging them to continue delivering the best to their constituencies, as they have been doing.

In a special New Year message, the governor expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for their roles in the election and encouraged them to collaborate for the betterment of the Nigerian legislature, specifically for the welfare of their constituents.

Acknowledging the upcoming leadership transition on January 27, Governor Bello urged the lawmakers to support the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, in building upon the positive strides achieved during his administration.

Additionally, Governor Bello advised the members to move beyond election-related conflicts and concentrate on the constructive lessons learned.

He emphasised the vital role of unity and cooperation in ensuring the success of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State.

In response, Governor-elect Usman Ododo underscored Governor Bello’s leadership style in fostering unity across the state, transcending ethnic or political biases.

He recounted the governor’s unwavering support during party primaries, general elections, and post-election legal challenges, appreciating his selfless commitment to placing individuals in key positions and maintaining a peaceful environment and securing Kogi State.