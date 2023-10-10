EFCC denies raiding Skales’ Home, requests evidence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations of raiding the residence of popular singer John Njeng-Ngeng, widely known as Skales.

The musician had earlier claimed that EFCC officials, armed with guns and hammers, forcefully entered his home.

Skales recounted the incident, stating, “So #officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers. lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6-month-old daughter. Imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues… Is this not a crime?”

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale refuted these allegations, asserting that the claims made by Skales had no basis in reality, according to PUNCH. Oyewale outlined the agency’s operational procedures, stating, “Number 1, we don’t invade. Number 2, we don’t conduct any raids. Number 3, there are ways and rules to identify a regular EFCC operative.”

Furthermore, Oyewale suggested that the incident may involve impersonators falsely posing as EFCC officials, stating, “People can make allegations, but the authenticity of the allegation vis-a-vis the reality on the ground concerning any organization you’re talking about is important. There are impersonations all around, all over the place. So, they are not. We are very polite. We don’t do all those things.”

The EFCC spokesperson also called on Skales to provide evidence to support his claims, saying, “And I will want him to come forward, if he has photo evidence or video evidence, to show that it’s an EFCC thing because we don’t have such things.”