EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo, over corruption allegations

Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly was on Thursday picked at the Muritala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Speaker and some other legislative members were before now, accused of financial crimes which involved forging of signatures and financial documents of the State House of Assembly.

BusinessDay gathered that from an informed source that Oluomo was arrested at about nine in the morning by the anti-graft agency over allegations centred on financial crimes and misappropriation of funds.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned, said Oluomo was picked at the Muritala Muhammed Airport and had since been transferred to EFCC Lagos Office where he was said to be undergoing further grilling in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

“Oluomo, the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker has been on the wanted list of EFCC, he has been invited several times before now, but he didn’t honour the invitations”, the source said.

Meanwhile, attempts to get confirmation as Oluomo’s arrest from the EFCC proved abortive the anti-graft agency keeps mum and the spokesperson for Lagos Zonal Office, Ayo Oyewole, also refused to answer phone calls made to his mobile handset.