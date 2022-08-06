Edo unveils roadmap for entrepreneurship success

The Edo State Government, through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EDOJOBS) has hosted what observers said is the biggest entrepreneurship event of its kind, tagged ‘Unveiling EdoJobs Entrepreneurship Roadmap 2.0.”

The eventn which held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, on Friday, August 5, 2022, was graced by members of the EdoJobs Business Community as well as top entrepreneurs in the state and showcased the entrepreneurship roadmap for all entrepreneurs in the state.

According to the organizers, the event was in line with the vision of the Edo State Government to build a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Community delivering services to 20,000 active members out of which 500 have become formalized and will grow their revenue to N10 million annually by 2025.

Segun Majekodunmi, head, EdoJobs Entrepreneurship, urged the participants to remain dedicated and focused as the government is investing a lot in them so that they will in turn become employers of labour.

The chairman, EDSG MSME Advisory Board, Peter Obaseki, urged entrepreneurs to follow the necessary requirements to be active and be recognized entrepreneurs in the state to enjoy the benefits accruing to recognised entrepreneurs from the Edo State Government as well as local and international investors.

He advised entrepreneurs to separate their personal lives from their business accounts so as to enjoy growth in their businesses.

“With this, entrepreneurs in the state can grow their revenues and improve the sustainability of their businesses through a target-driven scorecard – the EdoJobs Business Scorecard”, he added.

The EdoJobs Business Success Scorecard provides upwardly mobile businesses with a roadmap to business success and is hinged on ten key milestones which Ukinebo Dare, the managing director, EdoJobs listed as: business formalization, sales and marketing competence, capacity for financial management, trade organization/association membership, human resource management, continuous capacity building, high technology adoption, product development and diversification, mentorship and networking as well as external funding.

Dare explained that each milestone is worth 50 points and any entrepreneur who reaches a score of 500 is fit to join the exclusive EdoFuture500 Business Community, a feat only those who are determined and disciplined can achieve.

The event was graced by top organisations from within and outside Edo State, including representatives of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), YNV Group (Elev8), Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), GIZ SEDIN, Edo State MSME Advisory Board, amongst others.

They advised the participants and answered the series of questions from them.

The Unveiling EdoJobs Entrepreneurship 2.0 was well attended by invited entrepreneurs from every part of the State and was streamed live across all EdoJobs social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. Over 500 participant were in attendance.

The beneficiaries of various EdoJobs business programmes, ranging from the Edo Online MarketPlace with Konga, Transforming Nigerian Youth Programme, Edo MSME Funds for Businesses were also present at the event.

Members of the EdoJobs Business Community were introduced to skilled mentors who according to Dare, “would hold them by the hand and walk them through their entrepreneurship journey”.

The event also featured a formal introduction of the Business Information Officers to the entrepreneurs, this will enable them to physically network with other entrepreneurs and grow their business connections.