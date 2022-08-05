Edo begins recruitment of professionals into civil service

The Edo State Government has commenced the recruitment of professionals into the civil service to strengthen the civil service so as to reposition it for efficient service delivery.

Ekiuwa Inneh, chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, in a statement, urged eligible persons to apply for the various vacancies into the state’s civil service, reassuring that the recruitment will be fair and transparent.

Some of the vacant positions to be filled include assistant director, chief education officers, assistant chief education officer, principal education officers, senior education officers and administrative officers.

Others are chief state counsel, senior state counsel, pharmacist, senior nursing officer, medical laboratory scientists, principal accountant, engineers, architects, building and land officers, town planning officer, and higher estate officers

Also to be employed include principal executive officers, statisticians, procurement officers, programme analysts, higher statistical officers, higher store officers, chief clerical officers, and senior confidential secretary, among others.

According to the civil service commission chairman, “applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacancies in the following posts in the Edo State civil service. Candidates for the posts must possess the required qualifications, experience, and skills specified.

“Candidates must possess the minimum academic requirements for each role as stated below:

“Degree (second class lower), HND/OND (lower credit), or NCE (merit), only graduates of 2016 to date are eligible to apply for grade level 08 positions.

She urged interested candidates to “apply by visiting the Civil Service Commission Recruitment Portal at csc.edostate.gov.ng and complete the online application forms.