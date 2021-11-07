Edo to tap N730bn creative industry with Cyclers concert

Entertainment stakeholders in Edo have been presented with a rear opportunity to tap into Nigeria’s growing N730 billion showbiz and creative industry with the maiden edition of Cyclers concert, an annual entertainment show to promote talent and creativity, as Mayorkun, Omah Lay and 9ice, some of Nigeria’s finest will on December 5, storm Benin City, the Edo State capital for the concert.

Clinton Ohwofasa, artist manager, Cyclers Studio, a fast-rising entertainment and creative services company and sponsor of the concert, said the concert promises to set a new standard for entertainment shows in the state and the entire South-South region of Nigeria.

“All is now set for the maiden Cyclers Concert, an event which we hope to use in setting the pace for entertainment shows in the state and the region. The show is billed to hold at Da Civic Center, Airport Road, Benin City and will play host to an array of musical artists,” said Ohwofasa.

According to him, Cyclers Studio is a keen observer of the entertainment industry and has certain qualities that it believes align with the kind of music and entertainment it seeks to promote.

Ohwofasa opined that these artistes have earned their dues, hence the studio wants Edo people to have a feel of them, even as it will be showcasing artists that are affiliated with the music label.

“We have three-star acts pencilled down for the show. They include Mayorkun, Omah Lay and 9ice. We will also be hosting a number of music and entertainment artists within the state. We believe in originality and pure talent, which are espoused by these artists,” Ohwofasa said.

He noted that a talent hunt is one of the side events at the concert, as part of Cyclers Studios strategy to discover new acts and groom them to national acclaim.

On the talent hunt, Ohwofasa said residents in Edo are welcome to apply so they can participate and get the chance to win exciting prizes.