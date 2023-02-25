Edo: Oshiomhole decries late arrival of electoral materials

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo North senatorial district has decried the late arrival of electoral materials in Etsako Federal Constituency.

Oshiomhole, who was the former National Chairman of the party, said he had reported the matter to the Electoral Officer (EO) in charge of the locality.

Oshiomhole, who expressed confidence in winning the senatorial election, alleged that the development was targeted at the federal constituency.

He said in Okpella community where the House of Representatives candidate of the party hails from, electoral materials arrived at 11 am, but there was no ballot paper and result sheets. While also in ward 9, there was no result sheet, ink and stamp.

He noted that the electorate vowed not to vote if all the materials are not made available.

Oshiomhole listed ward 7, 8 among others as some of the areas where electoral materials were not available, adding that the situation was more pronounced in Etsako East local government area.

According to him, INEC is clearly not ready in many polling units in Etsako area because they know that in Edo North, there is no way they will do free and fair election, I will have overwhelming votes.

“I believe that is why they targeted this local government for this crisis. I have had those information before but you say sometimes, let us wait and see as we cannot prove it, now we have seen it.

“I think they programmed it in a way that the votes will be minimal. But the good news is that the people are enlightened. INEC rule is that where election could not take place because of their own fault, it has to be repeated either the following day or another assigned for it. So, they cannot get away with it, we are ready for a long distance run,” he added.