Edo govt urges strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as schools resume Monday

As secondary schools in Edo State open for exit examination classes Monday, August 10, 2020, the government has tasked school administrators to ensure strict adherence to guidelines emplaced by relevant agencies to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a meeting with school principals and chief inspectors in the Ministry of Education, the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, said the government is committed to ensuring that all students who are resuming for their external examinations are safe from coronavirus disease.

The, commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Stella-Maris Imasuen, said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that no student is infected with COVID-19

He urged the school administrators to ensure hand sanitisers and other safety gadgets are provided to ensure safety of both teachers and students.

The commissioner gave warm commendation to the principals for their support to government and their dedication to duty over the years, assuring that their welfare remains paramount to the government.

A team of experts with the Ministry of Health led by the Edo State epidemiologist, Uwa Okunrobo, sensitised the school administrators on the mode of spread, precaution and methods of decontamination of the schools, in preparation for the resumption.