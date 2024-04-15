Edo govt removes security privileges for Shaibu after impeachment

In a move likely to further inflame tensions, Edo State Government officials dismantled the security post stationed outside the residence of former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu on Sunday.

The Edo State State Network and Public Works Volunteers reportedly carried out the demolition. A source within one of the agencies anonymously justified the removal by stating Shaibu is no longer a public official and thus ineligible for such security measures.

The action comes just a week after Shaibu’s impeachment by the State House of Assembly on accusations of leaking confidential information and perjury. Shaibu has since challenged the impeachment in court, arguing it stems from his political ambitions to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki.

However, the Edo State Ministry of Roads and Bridges, implicated in some online reports, refuted any involvement. Commissioner Eta Uzamere firmly denied his ministry’s role in the demolition.

An aide to Shaibu vehemently contested the narrative, asserting that the security post was not government-funded but built by Shaibu himself. The aide condemned the action as vindictive by the state government.

This latest development adds another layer of controversy to the ongoing saga surrounding Shaibu’s impeachment. It remains to be seen if the courts will reinstate Shaibu and how this incident will affect the already strained relationship between the former deputy governor and the Edo State government.