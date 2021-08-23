Edo gets 76,712 doses of Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Edo State government has received a total of 76,712 doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines from the Federal Government to boost the fight against the viral disease.

Giving the breakdown at the weekend in Benin City, Irene Uabor, health educator, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said the state government took delivery of 65,016 doses of Moderna and 11,696 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Uabor equally said that Governor Godwin Obaseki will on Monday, August 23, flag-off the second round of the vaccination campaign to enable COVID-19 vaccine uptake among residents in the state.

The health educator assured the government’s commitment to contain the pandemic, noting that the state government has completed training for healthcare workers across all levels to effectively administer the vaccine to Edo people.

“All is set for the commencement of the second phase COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the state. Edo is ready to commence the distribution of the vaccines to different locations where they will be administered.

“We are calling on all Edo people who have not been vaccinated to come out and get the vaccines as they are safe, free and effective,” Uabor said.