Edo farmers project 2,000 tons sesame seeds for 2021 farming season

Edo State chapter of the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN) says farmers in the state have so far harvested not less than 600 tons of Sesame Seeds.

Ojiefoh Enahoro, the state chairman of the association, made the disclosure during the signing of 100 percent off taker agreement with Peniel Gerar International Limited in Benin City.

Ojiefoh, who said over 600 tons of the Sesame seeds have so far been harvested by farmers in the state, noted that many of the farmers were yet to start harvesting their own.

He said no fewer than 2000 tons were expected to be harvested before the next planting season.

BusinessDay reports that the association had last September distributed 3000 hectares worth of Sesame seeds free to farmers across the three Senatorial District of the State.

“I never expected anything less because the grace of God was sufficient for us during and after our farmer’s employment program in the state.

“I made my promise bold and transparent for our farmers to see and we are still going to replicate more success in 2022,” he said.

He explained that Peniel Gerar has promised to procure tractors to assist farmers in the state by January maintaining that the FACAN National President, Victor Iyama had given them a matching order to deliver their promises by four years.

Read also: Ethics 1st establishes partnership with Nigerian business support organisations

“Peniel Gerar has also promised us tractors for next year farming season to support our farmers in the state by January.

“Our National President has given us a matching order to deliver our promises with 4 years and we are doing it on cocoa beans, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, soybeans and groundnut.”

“So far offtakers have bought over five trucks and more mini warehouses have been set up for collection.

“Peniel Gerar International Limited is building a mega warehouse now in Edo North for sesame seeds, cashew nuts and groundnuts which will be completed by January 2022,” he added.

The State Chairman, however, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for supporting and creating the enabling environment for agribusiness to thrive in the state.