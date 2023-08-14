Edo engages 4 developers to construct 700 houses units

As part of measures to address housing deficit in Edo, the state government has engaged four real estate developers for the construction of over 700 housing units in the state.

The 700 housing units are in addition to over 200 houses already constructed at the Emotan Garden City located in Benin City.

John Zedomi, managing director, Edo State Development and Property Corporation (ESDPC), disclosed this at the official handing over of site and presentation of certificates to four real estate developers at the Emotan Garden phase 3 City in Benin City.

The four developers, according to Zedomi, include WTF Construction, Landsmith Construction, D’ Prince Builders, and Ivy League Limited.

Two of the developers which are Landsmith Construction and D’ Prince Builders, are indigenous firms based in the state, while WTF Construction Company and Ivy League Limited are based in Lagos State.

He said the developers were chosen based on their credibility in the real estate development industry, capacity and competence, track records and financial capacity to embark on the project.

The ESDPC boss said the provision of adequate, quality and affordable houses was part of the Making Edo Great Agenda (MEGA) of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration

He explained that 68 units of houses built in phase 1 by Mixta Africa have been sold to buyers in August last year, while the construction of 147 units by Edo State Development and Property Corporation in phase 2 is nearing completion.

Zedomi added that between 1200 and 1400 units were to be constructed in the 70-hectare land estate, adding that so far, more than 200 houses have been built.

“The developers are going to add about 600 and 700 houses units to the existing 200 houses units. The developers have a one-year timeline to complete their projects. We are building more bungalows and not high-rise buildings.

“Housing is a fundamental need and one of the things prioritised by Governor Obaseki’s MEGA in the state is a housing development. So, this housing estate was conceived to alleviate the housing shortage in the state.

“The estate is on 70 hectares and it is being fenced around to enhance security. We have Osiomo electricity and water is already there.

Speaking, Omoregie Cyril, managing director/CEO, D’Prince Builders, assured that the projects would be delivered within the stipulated timeline.