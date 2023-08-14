Fire Department signs record deal with Acetune of Hero Music project

Acetune, one of the beneficiaries of the Hero Music Project, has secured a new record deal with Fire Department Inc, a record label, owned by RudeBoy, one of the PSquare brothers, who doubles as a brand ambassador of Hero Lager.

Hero Music Project is an offshoot of the People’s Hero Initiative embarked on by Hero Lager, a product of International Breweries Plc, to sponsor young and worthy music talents with the necessary support to make great music.

According to the organisers, all the artistes who participated in the project made a music album that will be launched this August.

Acetune, a rising music star, who has seen tremendous growth in his career, showed a unique talent and delivery displayed that attracted the deal with RudeBoy’s Fire Department, one of the mentors on Hero Music Records.

Not wanting to miss out on signing the sensational artiste with several record labels on the prowl, RudeBoy wasted no time in sealing the deal with Acetune.

“With the Hero Music Initiative, we were introduced to a pool of exceptional talents, but Acetune stood out for me. His lyrical prowess and the emotional depth he brings to his music caught my eye and I knew he would bring something fresh to Rudeboy Records if we brought him onboard,” said, Paul Okoye, one of the Psquare, popularly known as Rudeboy.

An elated Acetune expressed his excitement at the development, saying that signing with Fire Department Inc is a dream come true for him.

“RudeBoy has been an inspiration to me, and now, to be under his wing is like a double blessing. I owe this incredible journey to the Hero Music Project and Hero Lager for making this possible for me. This is just the beginning of a legendary chapter in my musical career,” he said.

Speaking on the positive result of the Hero Music Project, which was only rolled out a couple of months ago, Dubem Orji, marketing manager of Hero Lager, said the signing of Acetune is the sort of collaboration envisioned when the music project was launched.

He said as the first project of the People’s Hero Initiative, Hero Music is giving young artistes all the necessary support, mentorship, collaboration, and funding to make great songs.

The Hero Music Project, championed by Hero Lager, has proven its commitment to fostering the growth of the Nigerian music industry by connecting aspiring artistes like Acetune with seasoned professionals like RudeBoy.

The project aims to empower talented musicians and elevate them to new heights, providing them with a platform to showcase their artistry and realise their dreams.