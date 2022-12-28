Edo empowers smallholder farmers

The Edo State government says it is empowering smallholder farmers with appropriate skills and knowledge to drive sustainable oil palm development in accordance with Round Table for Sustainable Oil Palm (RSPO) principles and criteria.

The team lead, Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), Churchill Oboh gave the assurance at the kick-off of the RSPO community outreach programme held in Benin City, the state capital.

“The community outreach programme is in line with the state government’s desire to make sure investors under the ESOPP programme operate in line with the RSPO set standards and that the people of various host communities are equipped with the knowledge of oil palm development and standards.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has demanded that all investors under the state’s oil palm programme must carry out their production in accordance with the RSPO standards which hinges on three main principles which are Planet, People and Prosperity (PPP)”, he said.

Oboh further said that RSPO partnered with FDS to engage, train and educate communities on the details of the RSPO standards. The partnership, he said, would ensure the various communities are provided with all they need to know about RSPO standards in oil palm development and production as well as best practices for small-holder farmers.

The principal consultant, Foremost Development Services (FDS), Ahmeed Abisoye Olanigan, reiterated that palm oil must be produced sustainably and in accordance with global best practices.

He said: “Oil palm must be produced in such a way that the interest of the present and future generations are protected, the cultural, moral, socio and economic livelihood of the people protected and it is our responsibility as partners with RSPO to make sure we train and educate the people of the communities about their rights and benefits as host communities.”

According to him, the community outreach and training programme would last for a minimum of 20 months with different stages and levels of engagement.