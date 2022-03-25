Edo electoral commission fixes April 19 for LG poll

Following the inauguration of members of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) by Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Commission on Thursday released timetable for the conduct of the local government election across the 18 areas of the state.

The commission, in a statement signed by Peter Ojo on behalf of the chairman, and issued to journalists in Benin City, said the election would take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

According to the schedule of the election, notice of election and meeting with political parties were slated for March 24 and March 28, 2022 respectively.

“Conduct of party primaries will take place from March 30 to April 6. April 11 is for publication of notice of poll at the ward collation centers.

“Collection and submission of forms by political parties/submission of list of party agents is scheduled to take place from April 7 to12.

“Electioneering commences April 12, while screening of aspirants will hold between April 13 and April 14. Also, candidate names will be displayed on April 15.

“Submission of names of changed/substituted, candidates and screening of substituted candidates will take place on April 16.

“Final publication of list of validated candidates will hold on April 17. Electioneering will end on April 18 while the election will be conducted on April 19,” the statement reads.