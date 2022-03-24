Seplat empowers teachers in Edo, Delta

Seplat Energy, an indigenous energy company and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), have awarded certificates to a total of 220 comprising 214 teachers and six chief inspectors of education in Edo and Delta States under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This is the second edition of the programme, which is aimed at improving the standard of education in Nigeria especially Seplat Energy’s host states and communities.

Seplat has, over the years, made a significant impact with critical initiatives focused on providing quality education for states of its operations and the country.

To consolidate its achievements on Sustainability Development Goal 4 for inclusive and equitable quality education, the company introduced STEP, a customised training programme for secondary school teachers. STEP is a three-month intensive training programme that equips teachers with tools to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

The company introduced the STEAM model of learning to secondary schools in Delta and Edo States in order to promote creative thinking, allow for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education.

To commemorate the certificate presentation ceremony held on March 17, 2022, the company hosted The Seplat JV Education Roundtable themed: Harnessing the role of technology in Nigeria’s education sector.

The STEP certificate awards ceremony took place in Benin City, Edo State, alongside the Seplat Education Roundtable, which had educational experts and professionals in a highly engaging panel session. The keynote speaker for the day was Fabian Ajogwu, an independent non-executive director at Seplat Energy.

The minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, one of the special guests of honour, was represented by Muna Onuzo-Adetona, a special adviser to the minister.

Also present were Philip Shaibu, deputy governor, Edo State; and Joan Oviawe, commissioner for education, Edo State.

According to the Edo State deputy governor, “Education via technology will promote children to be global competitors, and this can only happen through adequate knowledge of technology. I congratulate Seplat Energy on this initiative and Edo State will continue to partner with the company on education.”